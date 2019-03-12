Flood Watch in effect Wednesday-Friday for many north Iowa, southern MN counties

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Increased Flooding Risk during the Mid to Late Week Period... .With temperatures expected to be above freezing through Thursday, expect a rapid snow melt. Some areas could lose all of their snow by Thursday. In addition, periods of rain are expected into Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be around 1 inch. Run-off from melting snow and rainfall will result in rises for most streams and rivers into late week, with an increased risk for flooding along many of the tributaries of the Mississippi River. The greatest concern for river flooding will be along the Turkey and Volga where major flooding is expected and Upper Iowa where moderate to major flooding is expected. At this time, the risk for flooding along the Mississippi River itself appears low this week, but may increase by next week. In urban areas, the effects of snow melt and run-off will be quicker and more easily noticeable where storm drains are clogged by snow and ice. Ponding of water in intersections and low areas may quickly develop. With ice on rivers and streams, there is also a risk for ice jams to develop, which may locally increase the chance for flooding. Those with interests along rivers and streams should remain alert for rising water levels and the threat of flooding the next few days. Now is the time to have a plan in place should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

* From Wednesday morning through Friday morning

* With temperatures above freezing through Thursday, rapid snow melt is expected. In addition, there will be around 1 inch of rain from tonight into Thursday night. Run off from melting snow and rainfall will bring rising water levels for many rivers and streams, with an increased risk of flooding. The greatest concern for river flooding will be along the Turkey and Volga where major flooding is expected and Upper Iowa where moderate to major flooding is expected. Additionally, break up of ice on rivers may lead to ice jam formation, which could heighten the risk for flooding in localized areas.

* Those residing near waterways should closely monitor conditions this week, and be prepared to take action if flooding develops.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Please monitor conditions and forecasts, and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Ice Jam Flooding and Ponding Water in Low Lying Poor Drainage Areas Likely This Week Due to Rapid Snowmelt and Expected Rainfall... .The combination of warmer temperatures and forecast rainfall of one to near two inches is expected to cause rapid snow melt across much of central Iowa. Ponding of water in low lying, poor drainage is likely and is already occurring in some areas. The periods of rainfall are expected to continue tonight into Thursday, with the highest totals likely to occur on Wednesday. The runoff from the snowmelt and rain will lead to significant rises on rivers, streams, and creeks and with these swelling water bodies, any waterway that contains thick ice looks to have the potential for ice jams tonight through late this week. Some ice jam flooding has already been reported in a few locations. Minor to moderate river flooding is possible by Thursday and into the weekend from the runoff and rainfall. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Iowa, north central Iowa, northeast Iowa, northwest Iowa, south central Iowa, southeast Iowa, southwest Iowa, and west central Iowa, including the following areas, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, Tama, and Webster. In north central Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright. In northeast Iowa, Black Hawk and Bremer. In northwest Iowa, Emmet, Palo Alto, and Pocahontas. In south central Iowa, Appanoose, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Union, Warren, and Wayne. In southeast Iowa, Davis and Wapello. In southwest Iowa, Adair, Adams, Cass, and Taylor. In west central Iowa, Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie, and Sac.

* Through Thursday evening

* Rapid snowmelt and expected rainfall is expected to lead to ponding of water in low lying, poor drainage areas. The added water and the potential for ice jams may lead to significant rises on rivers and streams.

* Favored ice jam locations include the Des Moines River around Fort Dodge, the Raccoon River around Van Meter through Des Moines to the confluence of the Des Moines River, the Iowa River around Marshalltown, and the upper reaches of Cedar River north of Waterloo. Other locations are possible for ice jam flooding. Ice jams have been reported on portions of the Des Moines near Ottumwa and on the Middle River at Indianola. Minor to moderate river flooding from snowmelt and rainfall is possible in some locations.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...RAIN AND SNOW MELT COULD LEAD TO STREET FLOODING AND PONDING OF WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY... .Temperatures will warm into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, with around an inch to an inch and a half of rain expected Wednesday into Thursday. The heaviest rain will fall Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. This could lead to street flooding and standing water across low lying areas. Significant rises on the main stem rivers are not expected Wednesday or Thursday. Many of the the drainage systems are full of ice and snow, so any melting or runoff from the rain could lead to ponding of water in low lying areas. Temperatures will fall below freezing Friday, so any standing water will become ice. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of south central Minnesota, including the following areas, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Steele, and Waseca.

* From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening

* Snow melt and rainfall may result in flooding in poor drainage areas.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Clear the snow and ice away from your storm drains before Wednesday. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.