Flood Warning in effect for Mower County

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Flooding expected along Dobbins Creek near Austin. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for The Dobbins Creek at Austin 2NE.

* from this evening to Friday evening.

* At 3:30 PM Thursday the stage was 8.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage this evening and continue to rise to near 13.3 feet later this evening. The river will fall below flood stage by Friday morning. &&

If you live in a threatened area, be alert for high or rising water, and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary. Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Stay tuned to your favorite source of weather information, including NOAA Weather Radio, for later statements. Additional river and weather information is available at... weather.gov/lacrosse.