Flood Warnings and Watches still in effect for north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Flooding Possible Due To Ice Jam In Berne Area... .Emergency Management reported an ice jam on the the Middle Fork of the Zumbro River in the Berne area. Water was backing up behind the jam and there are concerns for potential flooding downstream of Berne if the jam releases. Monitor water levels closely and be ready for rapid fluctuations in water levels, especially early this week as temperatures warm above freezing increasing runoff from snow melt. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Minnesota, including the following area, Berne.

* Through Tuesday evening

* Ice jam reported on the middle fork of the Zumbro River near Berne.

* Sudden release of the jam could cause increases in water levels and possible flooding downstream.

There is the potential for flooding due to an ice jam and snow melt. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Snow melt and recent rainfall continue to lead to minor flooding along the Cedar River near Charles City. Some ice jamming remains possible which could lead to rapid fluctuations in river levels. Keep up to date with the latest river forecasts. The flood warning has been cancelled for the Cedar River near Lansing. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Cedar River at Charles City.

* until further notice...Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 10:30 AM Sunday the stage was 14.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to a stage of 13.6 feet by Monday morning.

* Impact...At 14.0 feet...Bracket Street is closed. &&

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Franklin

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT MONDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDIN AND SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES... At 654 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding across the warned area. Ice jams continue to develop along the Iowa River. Some of the water has begun to move downstream from previous ice jams that have broken. Rises in water levels have be observed near Steamboat Rock. There have also been impacts to residential areas in Iowa Falls this evening. Please remain aware of rising water levels along the Iowa River this evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Iowa Falls, Eldora, Alden, Union, Steamboat Rock, New Providence, Whitten, Popejoy, Owasa, Pine Lake State Park, Iowa Falls Municipal Airport and Eldora Municipal Airport.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Humboldt; Kossuth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...The Flood Warning has been extended for all or portions of the following rivers in Iowa...Des Moines River...West Fork Des Moines River... Affecting the following counties in Iowa...Boone...Hamilton...Palo Alto...Pocahontas...Webster ...The Flood Warning continues for all or portions of the following rivers in Iowa...Des Moines River...West Fork Des Moines River... East Fork Des Moines River... Affecting the following counties in Iowa...Humboldt...Kossuth... Polk...Webster River forecasts include observed precipitation, as well as expected precipitation over the next 48 hours. ...Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for The East Fork Des Moines River near Algona, or From Buffalo Creek near Burt...to Lotts Creek near Livermore.

* Until further notice.

* At 3:15 PM Sunday the stage was 18.3 feet, or 1.3 feet above Flood Stage.

* Flood Stage is 17.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.

* Forecast...rise to 18.8 feet, or 1.8 feet above Flood Stage, Monday morning. Then begin falling.

* Impact...At 18.0 feet, US 169 is threatened near Saint Joseph and may be overtopped south of Algona. &&

If you encounter a flooded area, turn around and find an alternate route. Turn around, do not drown. More information--including impact statements and crest histories--is available on the Web at... www.weather.gov/desmoines. Click on the Rivers and Lakes link.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Kossuth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has extended the

* Flood Warning for... Snowmelt in... Southwestern Kossuth County in north central Iowa...

* Until 315 PM CDT Monday.

* At 304 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in Whittemore. Water has flooded portions of the area with a depth of 1 to 2 feet. Currently the majority of the floodwaters are being held back by a bank of snow. This snow bank could breach and cause the water to rise further in the town of Whittemore.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Whittemore.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.