Flood Warning remains in effect in some NE Iowa counties



Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Janesville affecting Butler, Bremer and Black Hawk Counties. ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River at Janesville.

* From this morning to Wednesday morning.

* At 6:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet.

* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.

* Impact...At 14.0 feet, Areas of Janesville south of 8th Street are threatened. &&

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM CDT.

Areas Affected: Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76 affecting Allamakee County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Charles City affecting Floyd County. Turkey River at Garber affecting Clayton County. Turkey River at Elkader affecting Clayton County. For the Cedar River...including Lansing, Austin, Charles City... Minor flooding is forecast. For the Turkey River...including Spillville, Elkader, Garber...Major flooding is forecast. For the Upper Iowa River...including Decorah, Bluffton, Dorchester Hwy 76...Minor flooding is forecast. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River at Charles City.

* Until just after midnight tonight.

* At 2:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 3.7 feet Sunday evening.

* Impact...At 12.0 feet, Barricading of streets begins, and the intersection of Riverside and North Illinois Streets may be flooded. Cable pedestrian bridge is closed. &&

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT.