Flood Warning issued for Olmsted County due to rapid snow melt, rain

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Snow melt paired with recent and forecast rainfall is expected to result in flooding along the Middle Fork Whitewater River near Whitewater Park. Some ice jamming is also possible which could lead to rapid fluctuations in river levels. Keep up to date with the latest river forecasts. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for The Middle Fork Whitewater River Near Whitewater Park.

* from late tonight to late Thursday night.

* At 11:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue to rise to near 13.6 feet by Thursday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by Thursday morning. &&

If you live in a threatened area, be alert for high or rising water, and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary. Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Stay tuned to your favorite source of weather information, including NOAA Weather Radio, for later statements. Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .