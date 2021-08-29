Flood Warning in effect for many NE Iowa counties until Tuesday



Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Janesville affecting Butler, Bremer and Black Hawk Counties. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River at Janesville.

* From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.

* At 1:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.3 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 13.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.

* Impact...At 14.0 feet, Areas of Janesville south of 8th Street are threatened. &&

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 315 PM CDT.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL, CHICKASAW, FAYETTE, HOWARD AND WINNESHIEK COUNTIES... At 333 AM CDT, Saturday evening local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard. Additional rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch are expected in the warned area.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Turkey River at Garber affecting Clayton County. Turkey River at Elkader affecting Clayton County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Charles City affecting Floyd County. For the Cedar River...including Lansing, Austin, Charles City... Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Turkey River...including Spillville, Elkader, Garber...Major flooding is forecast. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River at Charles City.

* Until early Tuesday morning.

* At 2:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.

* Impact...At 12.0 feet, Barricading of streets begins, and the intersection of Riverside and North Illinois Streets may be flooded. Cable pedestrian bridge is closed.

* Impact...At 14.0 feet, Bracket Street is closed.

* Impact...At 15.0 feet, Leland Avenue floods, and flooding on Park Drive and 19th Avenue is likely.

* Impact...At 17.0 feet, Residences south of Riverside may be flooded.

* Impact...At 17.5 feet, Riverside at St. Marys begins to flood.

* Impact...At 18.0 feet, 4th and South Grand Streets begin flooding. East Riverside at Brantingham Streets are closed. Sandbag efforts begin along Chautauqua Avenue. &&

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

