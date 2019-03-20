Flood Warning for portions of Winnebago River in Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Worth Counties

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Floyd; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...The Flood Warning has been extended for all or portions of the following rivers in Iowa...Winnebago River... Affecting the following counties in Iowa...Cerro Gordo...Floyd... Worth ...The Flood Warning continues for all or portions of the following rivers in Iowa...Iowa River...Cedar River...Des Moines River...West Fork Des Moines River...East Fork Des Moines River...Raccoon River...North Raccoon River... Affecting the following counties in Iowa...Black Hawk...Boone... Dallas...Emmet...Greene...Hamilton...Humboldt...Kossuth...Palo Alto...Pocahontas...Polk...Tama...Webster River forecasts include observed precipitation, as well as expected precipitation over the next 48 hours. ...Flood Warning now in effect until early this morning... The Flood Warning continues for The Winnebago River at Mason City, or From Beaver Creek near Fertile...to the Shell Rock River near Rockford.

* Until early this morning.

* At 3:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 10.3 feet, or 0.3 feet above Flood Stage.

* Flood Stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast...continue falling and go below Flood Stage early this morning.

* Impact...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast bridge at the piers. &&

If you encounter a flooded area, turn around and find an alternate route. Turn around, do not drown. More information--including impact statements and crest histories--is available on the Web at... www.weather.gov/desmoines. Click on the Rivers and Lakes link.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Humboldt; Kossuth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...The Flood Warning has been extended for all or portions of the following rivers in Iowa...Winnebago River... Affecting the following counties in Iowa...Cerro Gordo...Floyd... Worth ...The Flood Warning continues for all or portions of the following rivers in Iowa...Iowa River...Cedar River...Des Moines River...West Fork Des Moines River...East Fork Des Moines River...Raccoon River...North Raccoon River... Affecting the following counties in Iowa...Black Hawk...Boone... Dallas...Emmet...Greene...Hamilton...Humboldt...Kossuth...Palo Alto...Pocahontas...Polk...Tama...Webster River forecasts include observed precipitation, as well as expected precipitation over the next 48 hours. ...Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for The East Fork Des Moines River near Algona, or From Buffalo Creek near Burt...to Lotts Creek near Livermore.

* Until Wednesday morning.

* At 3:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 18.3 feet, or 1.3 feet above Flood Stage.

* Flood Stage is 17.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.

* Forecast...rise to 18.5 feet, or 1.5 feet above Flood Stage, after midnight tonight.

* Impact...At 18.0 feet, US 169 is threatened near Saint Joseph and may be overtopped south of Algona. &&

If you encounter a flooded area, turn around and find an alternate route. Turn around, do not drown. More information--including impact statements and crest histories--is available on the Web at... www.weather.gov/desmoines. Click on the Rivers and Lakes link.