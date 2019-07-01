Flood Warning, Flash Flood Watch issued in many southern MN, north Iowa counties

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Rain Reported and More Storms Are Coming... .One wave of thunderstorms was moving into northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin early this morning, while another wave was heading for southeast Minnesota. Some localized amounts of 2-3 inches of rain have been estimated by radar and some creeks and rivers are on the rise. The Whitewater river and feeder creeks in southeast Minnesota were flooding early this morning. With another wave of storms is expected through the early morning, thus the flash flood risk continues. If you live near, or are camping near creeks or rivers, be ready to take action if thunderstorms repeat over the area - expect rising water. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona. In Wisconsin, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

* Until noon CDT today

* Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected in the watch area through the morning. Local areas that see repeat thunderstorms will be prone to rapid flooding.

* Urban flooding and rapid rises on creeks, streams, and rivers are all possible.

* Campers should know their escape routes if near flowing water.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Freeborn; Goodhue; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; McLeod; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY RAIN CONTINUES OVERNIGHT... Thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected to continue through the night from western Minnesota into southeast Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Areas of 2-4 inches of rain have already fallen from thunderstorms earlier today and tonight across this area. Thunderstorms training over the same areas could produce another 2-4 inches of rain in a short period of time, leading to flash flooding. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Minnesota and west central Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Freeborn, Goodhue, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, McLeod, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Waseca, and Yellow Medicine. In west central Wisconsin, Pepin and Pierce.

* Until noon CDT today

* Heavy rain from thunderstorms training over the same areas. Additional localized amounts of 2-4 inches are possible.

* Flash flooding is possible along area streams, as well as in urban and low-lying areas. Flooding at night is especially dangerous, particularly to those in automobiles.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Heavy rain overnight has caused the river to rise rapidly. Additional rainfall is expected and the river will continue to rise through the morning. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for The Middle Fork Whitewater River Near Whitewater Park.

* until Tuesday morning.

* At 3:30 AM Monday the stage was 14.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river will continue rising to near 15.0 feet by this morning. The river will fall below flood stage today. &&

If you live in a threatened area, be alert for high or rising water, and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary. Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Stay tuned to your favorite source of weather information, including NOAA Weather Radio, for later statements. Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .