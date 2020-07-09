Flood Advisory issued in Olmsted County

Flood Advisory

Areas Affected: Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Advisory for... Southwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota...

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rochester, I 90 Exit 209, Apache Mall, Highway 52 And 55th Northwest, Century High School, Rochester Airport and Simpson. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.