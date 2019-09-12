Flood Advisory in effect for Austin

Flood Advisory

Areas Affected: Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... West central Mower County in southeastern Minnesota...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 244 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the city of Austin producing flooding of urban areas. Additional heavy rain is expected over the next hour, resulting in additional flooding of small streams and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Austin and I 90 between Exits 178 and 181.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.