Flood Advisory in effect for Austin

Local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the city of Austin producing flooding of urban areas.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 3:00 PM

Flood Advisory
Areas Affected: Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... West central Mower County in southeastern Minnesota...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 244 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the city of Austin producing flooding of urban areas. Additional heavy rain is expected over the next hour, resulting in additional flooding of small streams and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Austin and I 90 between Exits 178 and 181.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
