Float therapy to reset your brain

MASON CITY, Iowa - The high-tech world we live in doesn't make it easy for people to disconnect. Notification dings, cellphone rings, music, podcasts, and the list goes on and on.

Float Therapy is the newest addition to Bare Sugar Spa and Salon in Mason City.

Jessica Glenn, Owner of Bare Sugar Spa and Salon, describes float therapy as sensory deprivation, saying you're free to think without distraction as your brain waves slow down.

"They've done a lot of research with PTSD as well so it is just overall really good for your body. It is good for your skin and hair as well," said Glenn.

Glenn said there are other health and wellness benefits including reduced anxiety and depression, eliminating chronic pain and helping with insomnia.

Prior to giving the float tank a try you will have to shower, shampoo your hair and put in ear plugs.

"We keep the water temperature and the air at about 93.5 to 94-degrees. You can be in there in the dark and silent or you can choose to have ambient lighting," said Glenn.

While floating you're never fighting gravity. The water and excess amounts of salt make you bouyant.

"Our tank specifically has 200 gallons of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt in it but it is only 10 inches deep," explained Glenn.

Client Kelli Mitchell described her experience in the float tank, "I was very relaxed. My muscles felt 100-percent better and all my muscle aches and pains were gone when I got out. It cleared my mind - felt like I had 6 hours of sleep in one hour".