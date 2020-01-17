Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Flights, classes, events canceled as snow storm rakes Iowa

About half of flights from the Des Moines International Airport, where more than 4 inches of snow fell by midday Friday, were canceled or delayed.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 12:55 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A winter storm dropping several inches of snow and sleet and also bringing in high winds lead to cancellations of classes, activities and services across Iowa on Friday.

About half of flights from the Des Moines International Airport, where more than 4 inches of snow fell by midday Friday, were canceled or delayed.

More cancellations were likely as the National Weather Service issued winter weather and storm advisories for most of the state. The northwestern corner of Iowa, including Sioux City and Storm Lake, was under a blizzard warning through Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 2°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoiding falls on icy roads

Image

RST preparing for snow

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Sara's Early Morning Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The snow is here and strong winds will be soon

Image

A shot at making history

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/16

Image

JD Scholten Town Hall

Image

Developing story: Arik Matson

Image

Early voting starts Friday

Community Events