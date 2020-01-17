Flights, classes, events canceled as snow storm rakes Iowa

A winter storm dropping several inches of snow and sleet and also bringing in high winds lead to cancellations of classes, activities and services across Iowa on Friday.

About half of flights from the Des Moines International Airport, where more than 4 inches of snow fell by midday Friday, were canceled or delayed.

More cancellations were likely as the National Weather Service issued winter weather and storm advisories for most of the state. The northwestern corner of Iowa, including Sioux City and Storm Lake, was under a blizzard warning through Saturday.