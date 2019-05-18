Clear
Flash flooding hits New Hampton, IA

Reports of almost 5" of rainfall is making driving hazardous in the city.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 9:20 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Mayor Deb Larsen of New Hampton, Iowa is reporting numerous streets and intersections flooded. Reports of 4 3/4 inches of water so far. People are getting water in their basements. The city has sand bags if people need them at the street shop on S. Pleasant Hill.  There's a dry shelter located on prospect at the public health buildingfor folks dealing with flooding.  Mayor Larsen reports this is an "All hands on deck" situation with the chance of more flooding to hit the region. 

Tracking rain and minor flooding into Sunday.
