Flash Flood Watch issued in southeastern Minnesota

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Widespread Rain Across Southeast MN and West-Central WI... .Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall persist across portions of southern Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin this morning. Given the high humidity levels and moisture content in the atmosphere, conditions this morning are very favorable for locally heavy rainfall along with localized flash flooding. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin, including the following areas, in southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona. In west central Wisconsin, Buffalo, Jackson, and Trempealeau.

* Until noon CDT today

* There is potential for intense rainfall rates and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.