SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
Flash Flood Watch issued for northern Iowa, southern Minnesota

* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 2:10 PM

Flash Flood Watch
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Polk; Story; Tama; Warren; Wayne; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding Possible in Central and Eastern Iowa Tuesday into Tuesday Night... .Tropical moisture spreads northward into central and eastern Iowa by Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to become widespread with locally heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches possible. The heavy rainfall may result in areas of flash flooding Tuesday into Tuesday night and could also lead to longer term river flooding into the latter half of the week. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of central Iowa, north central Iowa, northeast Iowa, and south central Iowa, including the following areas, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Tama. In north central Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and Worth. In northeast Iowa, Black Hawk and Bremer. In south central Iowa, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Marion, Warren, and Wayne.

* From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

* 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. Isolated areas of higher amounts possible. Heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times may lead to flash flooding.

* Heavy rainfall may result in flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas...and ultimately dangerous flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

