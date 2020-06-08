Flash Flood Watch issued for northern Iowa, southern Minnesota

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Polk; Story; Tama; Warren; Wayne; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding Possible in Central and Eastern Iowa Tuesday into Tuesday Night... .Tropical moisture spreads northward into central and eastern Iowa by Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to become widespread with locally heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches possible. The heavy rainfall may result in areas of flash flooding Tuesday into Tuesday night and could also lead to longer term river flooding into the latter half of the week. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of central Iowa, north central Iowa, northeast Iowa, and south central Iowa, including the following areas, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Tama. In north central Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and Worth. In northeast Iowa, Black Hawk and Bremer. In south central Iowa, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Marion, Warren, and Wayne.

* From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

* 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. Isolated areas of higher amounts possible. Heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times may lead to flash flooding.

* Heavy rainfall may result in flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas...and ultimately dangerous flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Rainfall Expected Tuesday... .The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will track through the area Tuesday, bringing periods of heavy rain to much of the area. Average rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3.5 inches are expected before precipitation tapers off on Wednesday. The heaviest rains are expected to fall Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Some localized areas may see 4 inches or more of rain, especially where any thunderstorms develop and persist. Flash flooding could develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, with some river flooding expected through late week. Those along waterways will want to keep a close eye on conditions the next few days, and be prepared to act if flooding develops. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, and Wabasha. In Wisconsin, Clark and Taylor.

* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

* Periods of heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3.5 inches are expected, with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches.

* Heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas and could contribute to localized mud or rock slides. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Rainfall Expected Tuesday... .The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will track through the area Tuesday, bringing periods of heavy rain to much of the area. Average rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3.5 inches are expected before precipitation tapers off on Wednesday. The heaviest rains are expected to fall Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Some localized areas may see 4 inches or more of rain, especially where any thunderstorms develop and persist. Flash flooding could develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, with some river flooding expected through late week. Those along waterways will want to keep a close eye on conditions the next few days, and be prepared to act if flooding develops. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, and Wabasha. In Wisconsin, Clark and Taylor.

* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

* Periods of heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3.5 inches are expected, with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches.

* Heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas and could contribute to localized mud or rock slides. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Goodhue; Steele

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will lift up from the south and track through the area Tuesday, bringing periods of heavy rain. Average rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected before precipitation tapers off on Wednesday. Some localized areas may see 4 inches or more of rain, especially where any thunderstorms develop. Flash flooding could develop Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following counties, in Minnesota, Freeborn, Goodhue and Steele. In Wisconsin, Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk and St. Croix.

* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* Heavy rain with localized amounts of 4 inches or more possible.

* This could lead to Flash Flooding.

Small creeks and stream may rise quickly, and flooding may also occur in urban areas.