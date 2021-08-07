Flash Flood Watch: Heavy Rainfall May Lead to Flash Flooding Tonight

Thunderstorms are expected to develop for tonight, and torrential rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding, especially for areas where the ground is already saturated from heavy rainfall during the day on Saturday. As thunderstorms may train over the same locations, it's possible that rainfall could total over 1-3" in some areas tonight. Remember, if you happen to encounter a flooded roadway, DO NOT drive through it. Turn around, don't drown. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on the heavy rain potential for tonight.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 AM CDT on Sunday.
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 6:43 PM
