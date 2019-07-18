Flash Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Hardin counties

Flash Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Franklin; Hardin
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Hardin County in central Iowa... Southern Franklin County in north central Iowa...
* Until noon CDT.
* At 859 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area that have already produced flooding and flash flooding in Iowa Falls. Up to around two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to continue or begin shortly in surrounding areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Iowa Falls, Ackley, Alden, Popejoy, Iowa Falls Municipal Airport and Ackley Municipal Airport.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.
