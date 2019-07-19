Flash Flood Warning, Flood Warning in effect for some SE Minnesota locations

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota... Middle Fork Whitewater River Near Whitewater Park affecting Olmsted and Winona Counties. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity... The Flood Warning continues for The Middle Fork Whitewater River Near Whitewater Park.

* At 4:30 AM Friday the stage was 14.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river will continue rising to near 15.3 feet this morning. The river will fall below flood stage later today. &&

If you live in a threatened area, be alert for high or rising water, and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary. Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Stay tuned to your favorite source of weather information, including NOAA Weather Radio, for later statements. Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for... Winona County in southeastern Minnesota... Southeastern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota...

* Until noon CDT Friday.

* At 555 AM CDT, flooding was occurring across portions of the area from heavy rainfall overnight. A few rock and mudslides were reported. Be alert for flooded roads and washouts this morning. Never attempt to drive through flood waters.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Winona, Goodview, St. Charles, Chatfield, Eyota, Lewiston, Fountain City, Dover, Stockton, Rollingstone, Altura, Dakota, Marion, New Hartford, Wilson, Saratoga, Dresbach, Hart, Fremont and Utica.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for... Houston County in southeastern Minnesota... Northeastern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota... La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin... Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin... Southwestern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until 1230 PM CDT Friday.

* At 624 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding across the area. The worst flooding was occurring along Coon Creek and the Kickapoo River. Be alert for water over roadways and never attempt to drive through flood waters.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... La Crosse, Sparta, La Crescent, Viroqua, Caledonia, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Chatfield, Westby, Rushford, Bangor, Cashton, Houston, Stoddard, Coon Valley, La Farge, Hokah, Brownsville and Dakota.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR HOUSTON...NORTHEASTERN FILLMORE AND WEST CENTRAL VERNON COUNTIES... At 444 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected. If you must travel this morning be alert for water over roadways and washed out roads. Never attempt to drive through flood waters. Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. Some locations that will experience flooding include... La Crescent, Caledonia, Chatfield, Rushford, Houston, Stoddard, Lanesboro, Hokah, Brownsville, Rushford Village, Mound Prairie, Money Creek, Reno, Pilot Mound, Arendahl, Yucatan, Sheldon, Genoa and Peterson.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.