Flash Flood Warning, Flash Flood Watch in SE Minnesota

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Flash Flood Watch Remains in Effect This Afternoon... .Another couple of rounds of heavy rain will move through southeast Minnesota and from southwest into central Wisconsin this afternoon. This rain will be falling onto saturated soils. As a result, this rain will quickly runoff into rivers and streams resulting in flash flooding. In addition, there will be the potential of street and other urban flooding. Mud and rock slides will be possible in the bluff areas. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

* Until 7 PM CDT this evening

* Another couple of rounds of heavy rain will move through southeast Minnesota and from southwest into central Wisconsin this afternoon. This rain will be falling onto saturated soils. As a result, this rain will quickly runoff into rivers and streams resulting in flash flooding. In addition, there will be the potential of street and other urban flooding. Mud and rock slides will be possible in the bluff areas.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR OLMSTED AND DODGE COUNTIES... At 1256 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling over the area. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain has fallen across Dodge and Olmsted counties since 6 AM this morning. Mantorville in Dodge County received 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding is already occurring. Law enforcement reported several flooded roads in Dodge and northwest Olmstead counties. Additional rainfall will be up to 1 inch this afternoon.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.