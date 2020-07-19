Clear

Flapdoodles confirms Covid case

Owner Matt Tierney says they immediately closed their north location for a couple of days to clean.

Posted: Jul 19, 2020 11:39 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- Flapdoodles is the latest business to take to social media to inform the public about an employee testing positive for COVID. Owner Matt Tierney says they immediately closed their north location for a couple of days to clean. Also, a total of sixteen employees that might have come in contact with this individual were sent home.

"The infected person is feeling well,” Tierney said. “Also, all of the other people that have been on quarantine the ones that have tested have all been negative.”

As of now, both locations are providing drive-through service. Tierney tells KIMT News 3 he hopes by being transparent with customers on social media, he will build trust with them. Adding which in turn he hopes they will continue to support his small business will help provide support for his small business during this pandemic

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45470

Reported Deaths: 1578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14495801
Ramsey5585247
Dakota2979100
Stearns263119
Anoka2604109
Nobles17046
Washington142240
Olmsted138820
Mower10022
Scott9867
Rice9128
Blue Earth6582
Clay65838
Kandiyohi6101
Wright5984
Carver5492
Sherburne4135
Todd4062
Lyon3763
Freeborn3231
St. Louis27816
Steele2761
Watonwan2750
Benton2633
Nicollet22013
Martin1815
Winona18116
Le Sueur1501
Goodhue1478
Cottonwood1460
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12812
Chisago1211
Pine1150
Dodge1110
McLeod1110
Pipestone1105
Carlton990
Douglas990
Itasca9612
Polk943
Isanti930
Murray930
Beltrami910
Unassigned8940
Waseca870
Chippewa841
Becker780
Morrison721
Faribault700
Meeker691
Sibley642
Jackson610
Pennington580
Brown562
Wabasha500
Fillmore440
Mille Lacs442
Renville444
Swift431
Lincoln400
Rock400
Yellow Medicine350
Grant331
Houston330
Koochiching312
Roseau300
Cass292
Redwood260
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall200
Big Stone190
Kanabec191
Aitkin180
Wadena180
Mahnomen161
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38208

Reported Deaths: 788
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8244189
Woodbury343446
Black Hawk265960
Buena Vista175112
Johnson16099
Linn154887
Dallas152833
Scott127710
Dubuque117023
Marshall116720
Story9298
Pottawattamie90915
Wapello73131
Muscatine72645
Crawford6863
Webster5295
Sioux5260
Tama50729
Cerro Gordo42012
Wright4151
Warren3941
Jasper38417
Plymouth3725
Louisa36813
Dickinson3293
Washington2599
Hamilton2111
Boone1811
Clinton1681
Clay1581
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1347
Franklin1290
Carroll1271
Mahaska12717
Shelby1250
Poweshiek1158
Des Moines1142
Emmet1120
Pocahontas1091
Cedar1031
Hardin1030
Henry1003
Marion970
Guthrie965
Jackson920
Floyd912
Benton881
Cherokee871
Jones861
Monona810
Taylor810
Butler802
Hancock742
Sac730
Buchanan711
Humboldt701
Osceola700
Harrison690
Madison692
Calhoun682
Lyon680
Iowa641
Jefferson640
Fayette630
Mitchell630
Delaware621
Kossuth620
Palo Alto600
Monroe597
Mills580
Lee562
Clayton553
Grundy550
Union541
Winneshiek541
Winnebago510
Davis441
Howard410
Lucas384
Chickasaw370
Greene350
Appanoose333
Worth330
Cass290
Unassigned290
Page250
Ida240
Keokuk241
Van Buren221
Adair200
Audubon191
Montgomery182
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont130
Adams120
Wayne111
