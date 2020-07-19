Flapdoodles confirms Covid case

ROCHESTER, Minn- Flapdoodles is the latest business to take to social media to inform the public about an employee testing positive for COVID. Owner Matt Tierney says they immediately closed their north location for a couple of days to clean. Also, a total of sixteen employees that might have come in contact with this individual were sent home.

"The infected person is feeling well,” Tierney said. “Also, all of the other people that have been on quarantine the ones that have tested have all been negative.”

As of now, both locations are providing drive-through service. Tierney tells KIMT News 3 he hopes by being transparent with customers on social media, he will build trust with them. Adding which in turn he hopes they will continue to support his small business will help provide support for his small business during this pandemic