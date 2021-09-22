Flames heavily damage Eagle Grove deli

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – Crews responded to a fire at an Eagle Grove business Wednesday morning.

The Eagle Grove Fire Department says it was called to LeWright Meats & Deli in the 100 block of North Iowa Avenue around 9:23 am. Firefighters were on the scene for four hours getting the blaze extinguished.

No one was injured but officials say extensive damage was done to the building and its contents.

The Eagle Grove Fire Department says the fire appears to have started in the area of the store’s smoker.

The Goldfield Fire Department assisted with this incident.