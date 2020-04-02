Clear
Flames heavily damage Clear Lake mobile home

Firefighters called to the scene Thursday morning.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 3:56 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 3:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Fire caused an estimated $20,000 to a mobile home trailer Thursday morning.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says it was called to 1500 South Shore Drive around 6:30 am and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the roof and utility area of the trailer. Firefighters entered and quickly contained the fire, which still did major damage to the utility area, roof and bedroom. There was also smoke damage throughout the trailer.

The Fire Department says no one was home at the time of the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says it responded to this incident with two engine companies, one ladder company, one ambulance, and 13 firefighters. Clear Lake police and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene.

