Flames destroy skid loader in Olmsted County

DOVER, Minn. – A Sunday fire destroys a small tractor in rural Olmsted County.
Authorities were called to the 14000 block of County Road 107 NE around 3 pm Sunday. They say Brian Walters was plowing snow with a skid-steer loader and plugged it in in a shed when he was finished. The loader then caught fire.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says there was little damage to the shed but the loader is a total loss.
