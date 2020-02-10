Flames destroy skid loader in Olmsted County

DOVER, Minn. – A Sunday fire destroys a small tractor in rural Olmsted County.

Authorities were called to the 14000 block of County Road 107 NE around 3 pm Sunday. They say Brian Walters was plowing snow with a skid-steer loader and plugged it in in a shed when he was finished. The loader then caught fire.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says there was little damage to the shed but the loader is a total loss.