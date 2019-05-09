Flames destroy a rural Floyd County home

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Flames destroyed a home in rural Floyd County Thursday.

The Charles City Fire Department was called to the 2400 block of Miner Avenue around 12:10 pm. Firefighters say they arrived to see both smoke and flames visible from the home. Two engines and a tanker responded to the fire.

The Fire Department says it appears the fire had been burning for some time before a passerby called 911, resulting in fire, smoke, and water damage likely to leave the home a total loss. Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.

No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, thought the Fire Department says oily rags that were not in a proper container could have spontaneously combusted. The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner and his family.

Fire departments from Greene, Marble Rock, and Rockford assisted at the scene, along with AMR Ambulance, Floyd County Search and Rescue, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and Floyd County Emergency Management.