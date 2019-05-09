Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flames destroy a rural Floyd County home

Four local fire departments respond to blaze.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Flames destroyed a home in rural Floyd County Thursday.

The Charles City Fire Department was called to the 2400 block of Miner Avenue around 12:10 pm. Firefighters say they arrived to see both smoke and flames visible from the home. Two engines and a tanker responded to the fire.

The Fire Department says it appears the fire had been burning for some time before a passerby called 911, resulting in fire, smoke, and water damage likely to leave the home a total loss. Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.

No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, thought the Fire Department says oily rags that were not in a proper container could have spontaneously combusted. The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner and his family.

Fire departments from Greene, Marble Rock, and Rockford assisted at the scene, along with AMR Ambulance, Floyd County Search and Rescue, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and Floyd County Emergency Management.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Butcher retires after 50 years in the business

Image

Mason City gets set for Walk MS fundraiser

Image

Economic boost expected from MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/9

Image

Build Design Weld Competition

Image

Olmsted County distracted driving enforcement results

Image

Teacher facing charges after student says he was struck by a meter stick

Image

Tracking the Return of Sunshine

Image

Southern MN schools honored by as 'Best Schools'

Image

Forest City library on the move

Community Events