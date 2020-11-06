Flames destroy a home in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Flames destroyed a home in Albert Lea Friday afternoon.

Police and Fire Rescue were called to the 1000 block of Gene Street around 1:22 pm. They arrived to find a home completely consumed by flames. One resident received minor injuries trying to rescue some pets from the home and was treated at the scene.

Crews worked until 6 pm making sure the fire was entirely extinguished. The home is a total loss and a building to the east received minor heat damage. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is expected to arrive Saturday to investigate the cause of this blaze.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.