Flames destroy Albert Lea garage

Cause of fire is undetermined.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 11:42 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Crews remained at the scene of an early morning garage fire for about two hours Sunday.

It happened in the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue and firefighters arrived at around 6 am to find heavy flames coming from a one-and-a-half stall detached garage. The fire was contained to the garage but power to the adjacent home was lost for a short time due to a power line burning off.

No injuries are reported and Albert Lea Fire Rescue says the cause of this fire is undetermined due to the extensive damage to the garage, which is being considered a total loss.

The Albert Lea Police Department also assisted at the scene.

Tracking snow...and a lot of it.
