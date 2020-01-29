Clear

Flames damage half of Albert Lea duplex

Basement humidifier is being blamed.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A humidifier is being blamed for a fire that heavily damaged half of a duplex Wednesday.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue around a little before 5:30 pm. When they arrived, the resident said she had just gotten home from work and opened the door to find smoke in her home and the smoke detectors going off.

Firefighters entered and found flames in a basement bedroom. They were extinguished and it was found that a humidifier in the room and malfunctioned and caused the fire.

Damage from flames was kept to the bedroom but soot was found throughout the home. Estimated damage to the building and its contents is $37,500. The other half of the duplex was not damaged.

No injuries are reported with this fire.

Community Events