Flames consume a garage in SE Rochester

May have been started by a wood stove.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 7:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters are dealing with a garage blaze in southeast Rochester.

Around 6:50 pm, a call came in about a garage on fire in the 4200 block of 28th Street SE. It is believed the source of the fire is a wood stove in the basement which spread to the garage. The occupants of the home and one dog got out of the house.

Rochester fire and police remain on the scene as of 7:43 pm.

