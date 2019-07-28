Flames cause over $100,000 damage to Rochester home.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Fire Department says 15 people are looking for a new place to live after a Sunday house fire.

Rochester firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Oxford LN NW around 12:18 pm after a call about a home on fire and filled with smoke with one person inside unable to breathe. Crews say they arrived to find everyone had escaped the home.

Fire and smoke was visible from both levels of the home and crews had to apply water to the exterior flames before it was safe to enter. Firefighters then extinguished the visible flames inside and had to remove wall and ceiling coverings to be sure the fire was completely out.

Fire, smoke, and water damage to the home is estimated at $180,000. Four civilians were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and two were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. No firefighters were hurt in this incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Rochester police, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Public Utilities, Minnesota Energy, and the American Red Cross assisted at the scene.