Flags to fly at half-staff after Colorado mass shooting

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Governor Kim Reynolds and Tim Walz have ordered all state flags in Iowa and Minnesota to fly at half-staff in memory of the victims of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

The move to honor the 10 victims of Monday’s violence follows President Joe Biden’s proclamation to lower all U.S. flags to half-staff for the same period of time.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to follow this example.

“The mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado is heartbreaking and devasting to the Boulder community and the rest of our nation,” says Governor Walz. “We mourn the loss of the victims of this senseless act of violence, and the pain we experience as a nation is only amplified for the friends and families of the victims. Minnesota joins states across the nation to remember and honor the victims whose lives were lost.”