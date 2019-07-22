Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday for John Paul Stevens

KIMT-TV 3 – Flags at all state buildings in Iowa and Minnesota will be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.
Governors Reynolds and Walz issued that order in conjunction with President Trump’s proclamation to fly all U.S. flags at half-staff on the day of Stevens’ interment. He died from complications of a stroke he suffered on July 15. Stevens was 99 years old.
“Justice Stevens was a brilliant legal mind and dedicated his life to public service, having served on the Supreme Court for nearly four decades,” reads the proclamation from Governor Walz.
Stevens stepped down from the Supreme Court in 2010.
