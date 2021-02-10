Flags to fly at half-staff Sunday for Minnesota clinic shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota be flown at half-staff on Sunday to honor the victims of the clinic shooting in Buffalo.

The shooting Tuesday at Allina Clinic Crossroads killed Lindsay Overbay and wounded four other people.

The Governor’s Office says individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in honor of front-line workers and first responders who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty in the State of Minnesota.