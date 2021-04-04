Flags to fly at half-staff Monday for killed Capitol police officer

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The governors of Iowa and Minnesota have ordered flags at all public buildings be flown at half-staff on Monday to honor a slain Capitol police officer.

Officer William “Billy” Evans was killed Friday after an attacker rammed a car into a security barricade at the Capitol complex, then jumped out and charged police with a knife.

"We mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer William 'Billy' Evans and I send my prayers and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones who are left to grieve following this horrific act of violence,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “The state of Iowa will never forget the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of law enforcement who willingly put themselves on the line to protect the innocent and uphold the rule of law.”

Flags at public buildings will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged do so as well.