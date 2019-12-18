Clear

Flags in Iowa to fly at half staff to honor Hayden Fry

Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry waves to the crowd as he is introduced before Iowa's NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2009, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 17-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

“Hayden Fry was an Iowa coaching legend who left it all on the field in every game, practice, and in all aspects of his life,” Gov. Reynolds said.

The following is a press release from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynols, who ordered flags to fly at half staff to honor legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, who died Tuesday at age 90.

"Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, December 20, in honor and remembrance of University of Iowa football coach Hayden Fry.

“Hayden Fry was an Iowa coaching legend who left it all on the field in every game, practice, and in all aspects of his life,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Born a Texan, he quickly earned his place among the greatest Iowans, by carrying Hawkeye football to new heights and connecting with our state on a level only few have. During the depths of the Farm Crisis of the 1980s, he popularized the ‘America Needs Farmers’ movement, showing farmers and rural America that he stood by them. Iowans always stood with Hayden Fry, and now they will honor his legacy and always remember him as a model for how coaches should be.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time."

