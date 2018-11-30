Clear
Flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff on Saturday

Honoring the burial of recently identified Pearl Harbor sailor.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 1:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Flags in Iowa will be flying at half-staff Saturday to honor another Pearl Harbor casualty finally returning home.

Navy Fireman 1st Class Bert E. McKeeman of Council Bluffs was killed in action when Japanese aircraft attacked the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941. The remains of the 25-year-old were finally identified in August and returned to his family for burial in Council Bluffs with full military honors.


Bert McKeeman

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, the day funeral services are set for McKeeman.

