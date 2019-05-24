Flags flying high for local veterans

GARNER, Iowa - Central Park in Garner is looking extra impressive ahead of Memorial Day. 377 flags went up Friday afternoon, each one representing a veteran from the Garner area.

The man leading the charge is Jim Jass.

“It’s just a really nice tribute."

For almost 25 years Jass has organized the effort and he cleans out each base ahead of time. One thing he can't control though is the weather.

“It's so sad when Monday comes and if it would happen to be raining we have to move indoors to have our ceremony. It’s just like right now the flags are whipping, you get the wind, it's just really nice,” he says.

More than 50 VFW and community members showed up to help. One of those people is Tori Sloan. She and 16 others are going to Costa Rica this summer on a mission trip and the VFW played a big part in making that happen.

"We put together a fundraiser with the VFW here in Garner and they graciously donated all the supplies, all the pancakes, all the eggs and we were so thankful that we decided to help them like they helped us," says Sloan.

Now Jass is hoping just as many people show up to take them down Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.