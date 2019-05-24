Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flags flying high for local veterans

Dozens of people show up to erect 377 flags in Garner Central Park in honor of local veterans

Posted: May. 24, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 6:03 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

GARNER, Iowa - Central Park in Garner is looking extra impressive ahead of Memorial Day. 377 flags went up Friday afternoon, each one representing a veteran from the Garner area.
The man leading the charge is Jim Jass.
“It’s just a really nice tribute."
For almost 25 years Jass has organized the effort and he cleans out each base ahead of time. One thing he can't control though is the weather.
“It's so sad when Monday comes and if it would happen to be raining we have to move indoors to have our ceremony. It’s just like right now the flags are whipping, you get the wind, it's just really nice,” he says.

More than 50 VFW and community members showed up to help. One of those people is Tori Sloan. She and 16 others are going to Costa Rica this summer on a mission trip and the VFW played a big part in making that happen.

"We put together a fundraiser with the VFW here in Garner and they graciously donated all the supplies, all the pancakes, all the eggs and we were so thankful that we decided to help them like they helped us," says Sloan.

 Now Jass is hoping just as many people show up to take them down Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Image

Concerns about vulgar graffiti underneath bridge

Image

Legislation bans fire-retardant materials sold in Minnesota

Image

Use caution in work zones

Image

Safe bike riding for kids

Image

Sticker Shock program addresses underage drinking

Image

Tough year for farmers

Image

Forest City House Buyout Program

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

Image

Busy Memorial Day weekend in downtown Rochester

Community Events