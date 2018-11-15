Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flags flown at half-staff Friday in Iowa for WWII sailor

Killed at Pearl Harbor. Will be buried in hometown of Traer.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 4:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in the state to half-staff on Friday in honor of a Pearl Harbor casualty finally returning home.

Navy Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class William L. Kvidera, 22 of Traer, was killed on December 7, 1941, when Japanese aircraft attacked the USS Oklahoma. His remains were finally identified on July 3, 2018, and returned to his family for burial with full military honors.

A mass for William Kvidera will be held Friday at 1 pm at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. Flags at all public buildings in Iowa will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Individuals and other organizations are encouraged to follow suit as a sign of respect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Pain management clinic to help patients in north Iowa

Image

Family shares their story of loss to help others

Image

Public comment period on body cameras ends

Image

School districts report drivers ignoring bus laws

Image

Saymoed story

Image

First Snowfall

Image

Business owners taking concerns about North Broadway to open house

Image

'Give to the Max Day!' in Rochester

Image

Rochester police warns about warming up your unattended car

Community Events