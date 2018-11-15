Flags flown at half-staff Friday in Iowa for WWII sailor

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in the state to half-staff on Friday in honor of a Pearl Harbor casualty finally returning home.
Navy Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class William L. Kvidera, 22 of Traer, was killed on December 7, 1941, when Japanese aircraft attacked the USS Oklahoma. His remains were finally identified on July 3, 2018, and returned to his family for burial with full military honors.
A mass for William Kvidera will be held Friday at 1 pm at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. Flags at all public buildings in Iowa will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Individuals and other organizations are encouraged to follow suit as a sign of respect.
