Order for flags at half-staff lifted

AUSTIN, Minn.-One month ago America lost it’s 41st president.
George H.W. Bush died in Texas from vascular Parkinsonism, a form of Parkinson’s disease.
It is a tradition to order flags at half-staff for 30 days when a former president has died.
At the VFW Post 1216, the flag is at half-staff.
Commander Scott Wiechmann tells KIMT that it’s a tradition that to honor the commander in chief.
“He was our President and we lower it to show respect,” he said.
Today was the last day that flags are ordered at half-staff.
