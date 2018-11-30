Flags adorn walls in Albert Lea school

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Education 20118 enrollment report card shows that state wide the diversity is increasing.

This year 884,852 students are enrolled in Minnesota schools, over 200,00 students throughout Minnesota identify as a race other than white.

In Albert Lea Southwest Middle school is embracing the diversity.

Staff place pictures of flags all throughout the school to make students feel welcomed.

“When you walk through the doors you want students, parents and community members to feel welcomed,” said Angela Kroeger.

She’s a teacher at the school and is one of the staff members who placed flags throughout the school.

“I always had the flags in my classroom, when students come in they feel a little more at home,” she said.

Chris Dibble is the principal, he tells KIMT anytime they can make students more comfortable they will.

“We didn't want them to feel like they were out of place. So, we want everyone to create a good relationship with someone at school and make school a place where they want to be this is one way, we thought we can make this happen,” He said.