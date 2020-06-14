Flag waving to support law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Members of Bikers for 45 Minnesota staged a flag waving event to show their support for law enforcement Sunday.

The group stationed themselves on top of the pedestrian bridge before the 19th street exit on U.S. 52. They waved both American and back the blue flags, encouraging drivers to honk their horns to support their cause.

Marthamae Kottschade and Tom Blondell said they want law enforcement to know they're there for them.

We feel the need to show law enforcement that we are here to support them," Kottschade said. "We need law enforcement and law enforcement needs us they need our support."

"We need to raise patriotism in the United States of America and give people hope," Blondell said.