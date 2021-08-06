Flag disposal ceremony Saturday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A U.S. flag disposal ceremony will be held Saturday at the All Vets Center/VFW building in Mason City.

The annual ceremony uses fire to dispose of flags that have become faded, worn out, and tattered over time. Organizers say some of the flags have been displayed in public places, some at private residences, and some over the graves of deceased military members.

Local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops will participate in the ceremony, which will begin at 10:30 am Saturday.

Organizers say hot dogs, chips, and refreshments will be offered and free-will donations will be accepted.