Five pounds of meth mean prison for Rochester man

Cody Pagenhart Cody Pagenhart

Stewartville couple still awaiting trial.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 3:06 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 3:08 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is going to prison while two others await trial for an Olmsted County meth bust.

Cody Brian Pagenhart, 30 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years and two months behind bars after pleading guilty to an aggravated controlled substance crime.


Sean Crowson

Tina Crowson

Pagenhart was arrested in October 2018 along with Sean Richard Crowson and Tina Marie Crowson. They were stopped at the interchange of Highway 63 and Interstate 90 and law enforcement says five pounds of methamphetamine was found in the trunk of their vehicle. A search of the Crowson home then found an additional ounce of meth.

Sean Crowson, 43 of Stewartville, and Tina Crowson, 34 of Stewartville, are scheduled to stand trial on August 19. Sean Crowson is charged with an aggravated controlled substance crime, importing a controlled substance across state lines, storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, child endangerment, and possession of a firearm or ammunition as a drug user. Tina Crowson is charged with 1st degree drug sales, storing meth in the presence of a child, child endangerment, and possession of a firearm or ammunition as a drug user.

