Five plead guilty in Rochester drug ring that sold pounds of meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Five people accused of distributing several pounds of methamphetamine in southeastern Minnesota are pleading guilty.

Brittany Abernathy, Matthew Hines, Jake Scrabeck, Mason Stuhldreher, and Jaime Aguirre-Rea were all arrested in April after an investigation by the Rochester Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit that discovered about five pounds of meth at a Rochester address in February.

Court documents state that Aguirre-Rea brought meth from the Twin Cities to Hines in Rochester and Hines then distributed it to Scrabeck and Stuhldreher. Prosecutors say the drug ring operated from at least as early as December 2018 through February 2019. Among the alleged offenses:

Scrabeck was accused of selling about 119 grams of meth to undercover law enforcement on January 17.

Agents say they found 811 grams of meth at Hines’ home.

During a high-speed chase, Stuhldreher is accused of throwing 1,413 grams of meth out of his vehicle.

Abernathy is identified as the then-girlfriend of Stuhldreher and was a passenger in his vehicle during that high-speed chase.

Abernathy, 26 of Mantorville, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court to aiding an offender to avoid arrest. She’s been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either do 90 hours of community work service or pay a $900 fine.

Hines, Scrabeck, Stuhldreher, and Aguirre-Rea have all pleaded guilty in Minnesota Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. No sentencing dates have been set but under federal guidelines they each face between 10 years and life in prison, as well as fines of up to $10 million.