Five people in Mower County rollover

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol says five people were involved in a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 in Mower County Friday morning.

It happened around 9:16 am in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 203 as a 2014 Kia Sorento went out of control and into the ditch. The State Patrol says the 38-year-old female driver is from St. Paul, as were three of her four passengers who ranged in age from seven to 15 years old.

No word yet on who or how many of the five people were injured.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.