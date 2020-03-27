Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Five of six enter pleas after Austin drug raids

(Top, left to right) Andrew Alexander, Kelvin Cotton, Jerry Hoy. (Bottom, left to right) Kody Larson, Kron Stevenson, Beth Kuehn.
(Top, left to right) Andrew Alexander, Kelvin Cotton, Jerry Hoy. (Bottom, left to right) Kody Larson, Kron Stevenson, Beth Kuehn.

One guilty, four not guilty pleas.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 2:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Five of six people arrested after drug raids on two apartments in southwest Austin have entered pleas.

Kelvin Tyrone Cotton Jr., 44 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. Authorities say he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions between December 3, 2019, and January 14, 2020. Cotton is accused of selling a total of 17.22 grams of meth. No sentencing date has been set due to the pandemic affecting the Minnesota court system.

Not guilty pleas have been entered by Kody Scott Larson, 25, Jerry Arthur Hoy, 48, Andrew Lavelle Alexander, 37, and Kron Dvonte Girsham Stevenson, 20, all of Austin.

Larson is charged with 3rd and 5th degree drug possession. Hoy is charged with 2nd degree sale of meth, and 3rd and 5th degree drug possession. Alexander is charged with 1st degree sale of meth. Stevenson is charged with 3rd and 5th degree drug possession.

No plea has been entered by Betheny Rose Kuehn, 24, to 3rd and 5th degree drug possession.

All six were arrested after raids on two apartments in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue SW. Austin police say just over six grams of meth and a small amount of marijuana was found in one of the apartments.

In addition, police say Andrew Alexander sold meth to a confidential informant three times between December 20, 2019, and January 9, 2020. Court documents state the meth totaled 20.97 grams. Alexander is scheduled for a jury trial starting May 26. No other trial dates have been set due to the pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester salon delivering products to clients

Image

St. Charles Bakery providing baked goods for emergency workers

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

What's next for spring sports?

Image

Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Image

Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers

Image

Unemployment claims on the rise

Image

Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers

Image

Will there be a recession?

Community Events