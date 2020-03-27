Five of six enter pleas after Austin drug raids

AUSTIN, Minn. – Five of six people arrested after drug raids on two apartments in southwest Austin have entered pleas.

Kelvin Tyrone Cotton Jr., 44 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. Authorities say he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions between December 3, 2019, and January 14, 2020. Cotton is accused of selling a total of 17.22 grams of meth. No sentencing date has been set due to the pandemic affecting the Minnesota court system.

Not guilty pleas have been entered by Kody Scott Larson, 25, Jerry Arthur Hoy, 48, Andrew Lavelle Alexander, 37, and Kron Dvonte Girsham Stevenson, 20, all of Austin.

Larson is charged with 3rd and 5th degree drug possession. Hoy is charged with 2nd degree sale of meth, and 3rd and 5th degree drug possession. Alexander is charged with 1st degree sale of meth. Stevenson is charged with 3rd and 5th degree drug possession.

No plea has been entered by Betheny Rose Kuehn, 24, to 3rd and 5th degree drug possession.

All six were arrested after raids on two apartments in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue SW. Austin police say just over six grams of meth and a small amount of marijuana was found in one of the apartments.

In addition, police say Andrew Alexander sold meth to a confidential informant three times between December 20, 2019, and January 9, 2020. Court documents state the meth totaled 20.97 grams. Alexander is scheduled for a jury trial starting May 26. No other trial dates have been set due to the pandemic.