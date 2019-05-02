Clear

Five more local athletes sign NLI's

Five more local athletes signed with their colleges of choice on Wednesday.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 12:03 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Five more local athletes have decided to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate levels.

Brian VandenBerg (North Iowa Christian) plays tennis for Mason City and has signed his letter of intent to play at Northwestern College in Orange City. VandenBerg has an 8-3 match record, 16-7 set record, and 118-61 game record.

Dylan Miller (Mason City) will continue his basketball career at Grand View University. Miller averaged 13 points-per-game for the Mohawks in his 14 games played this past season.

Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills) will play baseball at Wartburg College. Boehmer was 1st Team All-Conference and All-District in 2018.

Caiden Jones (Lake Mills) will head to the wrestling mats at Loras. He was a state place winner and hold the record for all-time wins for the Bulldogs.

Tommy Kaktis (Lake Mills) will continue to be seen on the gridiron at Luther.

Rain continues, but tracking a nicer weekend!
