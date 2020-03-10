Clear
Five more Iowans test positive for COVID-19

All new cases connected to Egyptian cruise.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 8:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials say five more residents in eastern Iowa's Johnson County have tested positive for new coronavirus.

Officials said in a news release Tuesday evening that all of the new cases are people who had recently traveled on an Egyptian cruise. The new cases bring the total number of Iowa infections to 13. The release says 14 other tests have come back negative.

Officials announced Iowa's first COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as three individuals from Johnson County who had been on the cruise tested positive .For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

