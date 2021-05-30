Five killed in northeast Iowa crashes to start Memorial Day Weekend

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The Memorial Day Weekend got off to a deadly start in northeast Iowa with three separate fatal auto accidents.

The first happened just before 10 pm Thursday night in Bremer County. The Iowa State Patrol says an SUV was southbound on Highway 218 when it crossed the grass median and collided with a northbound pickup truck near Edgebrook Drive. The driver of the SUV, Azra Ponjevic, 27 of Waterloo, was killed in the crash and four other people were injured. The State Patrol and Ponjevic and three of the injured were not wearing their seat belts.

Then around 2:30 Friday in Fayette County, a car and a semi collided on Highway 150. The State Patrol says Terri Westfall, 65 of North Liberty, was driving north when she went over the center line and struck the southbound semi driven by Lamothe Guito, 37 of Orlando, Florida, head on. Authorities say Westfall and two of her passengers, 18-year-old Ashleigh Rensing of North Liberty and 9-year-old Alli Olson of Amana, were killed in the crash. Another of Westfall’s passengers, 15-year-old Seth Olson of Amana, was injured. The semi driver was not hurt.

Another death was caused by a two-vehicle collision just before 5 pm Friday in Black Hawk County. The State Patrol says Evelyn Rogers, 71 of Denver, IA, was driving south on Wagner Road and stopped at the intersection with W Cedar Wapsi. The crash report says Rogers then pulled into the path of the westbound van driven by Brian Moulds, 48 of Dunkerton. The State Patrol says Rogers was not wearing a seat belt and died after being thrown from Rogers’ vehicle. Moulds was also injured in the crash.