Five hurt in northeast Iowa collision

OELWEIN, Iowa – Five people were injured in a Fayette County collision Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:52 am at the intersection of 60th Avenue and W Avenue in the southwest corner of the county. The Iowa State Patrol says Cierra Browning, 29 of Cedar Rapids, failed to stop at the stop sign as she crossed 60th Avenue and was struck by the vehicle driven by David Vossberg, 83 of Shell Rock.

Hurt in the crash were Browning, Sandra Vossberg, 61 of Shell Rock, Sara Woodley, 59 of Shell Rock, Melissa McInroy, 48 of Readlyn, and Ashlee Koch 28. The condition of the injured has not been released.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR, and EMS units from Oelwein, Fairbanks, and UnityPoint all assisted with this crash.