Five hurt in Olmsted County crashes Monday evening

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Deputies responded to two crashes Monday evening in Olmsted County.

The first happened around 8 pm at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 10 NE in Dover Township. An eastbound vehicle slowed for the intersection but then continue through and was hit by a northbound vehicle.

One person was taken to St. Marys Hospital by Mayo One helicopter and three others were transported by ambulance. No other information on the accident has been released.

The second crash happened around 11:41 pm near the intersection of 50th Avenue and County Road 21 NE in Farmington Township. The Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old female driver went off the road and into a field. Deputies say she was complaining of arm and neck pain and was taken to the hospital.

A three-year-old passenger was not hurt. The name of the driver has not been released.